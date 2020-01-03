SpaceChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $135,715.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $135,715.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bittrex, EXX and Coinnest.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinEgg, EXX, Coinnest and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

