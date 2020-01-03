Spectrecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.88 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0838 or 0.00001136 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bisq and Trade Satoshi. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $1,991.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022022 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003695 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.02432629 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012498 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bisq, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.