SpeedCash (SCS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. SpeedCash has a market capitalization of $7,525.00 and $3.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpeedCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Profile

SpeedCash (CRYPTO:SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml.

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpeedCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

