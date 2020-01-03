SpeedCash (SCS) One Day Volume Hits $2.00

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One SpeedCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. SpeedCash has a total market capitalization of $7,603.00 and $2.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Coin Profile

SpeedCash (SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml.

Buying and Selling SpeedCash

SpeedCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpeedCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpeedCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

