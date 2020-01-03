Spendcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Spendcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $425,906.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

