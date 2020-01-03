Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

SPRO stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 287.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. Research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

