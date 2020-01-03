Sphere (SPHR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Sphere has a market capitalization of $881,368.00 and $10.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00058251 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00084721 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,309.37 or 0.99693343 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00054765 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 105.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001832 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

