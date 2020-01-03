Sphere (SPHR) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for about $0.0706 or 0.00000962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a market capitalization of $881,242.00 and $10.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00059280 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00083890 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001067 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00059220 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,321.02 or 0.99756741 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 109.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

