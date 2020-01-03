Spiking (SPIKE) Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Spiking token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $777,105.00 and approximately $128,625.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.52 or 0.05920345 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030007 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035949 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

SPIKE is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.