SPINDLE Market Cap Hits $236,616.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $5.60 and $18.94. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $236,616.00 and approximately $8,682.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00059280 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037008 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00595121 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00236023 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00083890 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001756 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,359,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

