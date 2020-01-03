SPINDLE (SPD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $231,293.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $231,293.00 and approximately $8,777.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $32.15, $24.43 and $5.60.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058344 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039728 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00585645 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00234413 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00084781 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001765 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,359,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $51.55, $24.43, $10.39, $33.94, $20.33, $18.94, $32.15, $7.50, $50.98, $24.68 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

