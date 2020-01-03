Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $946.74 Million

Brokerages expect that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will announce $946.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $946.09 million and the highest is $948.00 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $862.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $991.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SAVE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stephens cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Airlines to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

