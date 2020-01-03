Sports Direct International (SPD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Sports Direct International (LON: SPD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2019 – Sports Direct International had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Sports Direct International had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Sports Direct International had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/16/2019 – Sports Direct International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Whitman Howard. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Sports Direct International had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 550 ($7.23). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPD remained flat at $GBX 449.20 ($5.91) during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 380.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 297.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.39. Sports Direct International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 166.60 ($2.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 486 ($6.39).

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

