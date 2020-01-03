SportyCo (SPF) Achieves Market Cap of $54,241.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One SportyCo token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Coinbe, ChaoEX and OKEx. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $54,241.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SportyCo has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00186461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01350539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00121050 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, OKEx, ChaoEX, Kucoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

