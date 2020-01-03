SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley upgraded SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $18.97 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48 and a beta of -0.46.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. SSR Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 117,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,449 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,328,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 54,748 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,833,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 7,205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 825,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.