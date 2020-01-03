STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $34.79 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 124.25 and a beta of 2.38.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $144,511.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,262.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 502.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 87,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,413,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.