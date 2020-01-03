StableUSD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.34 Million (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 2,866,115 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

