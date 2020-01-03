STACS Trading 43% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STACS)

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. STACS has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $10,920.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STACS has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STACS token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00187950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.01405377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About STACS

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,783,358 tokens. STACS’s official website is stacs.io.

Buying and Selling STACS

STACS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STACS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STACS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

