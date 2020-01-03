Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 3,005.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $31.61. 246,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24. Stag Industrial has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

