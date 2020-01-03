Stakinglab (LABX) Market Capitalization Tops $16,512.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $16,512.00 and approximately $906.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00699668 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001379 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000752 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,104,452 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

