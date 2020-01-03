Starbase Trading 36% Lower Over Last Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Starbase has a market cap of $43,378.00 and $106.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starbase has traded 36% lower against the dollar. One Starbase token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.24 or 0.05811497 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030186 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002190 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

