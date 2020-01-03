STASIS EURO Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $35.74 million and $832,254.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00015151 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Tokens.net, DSX and OKCoin. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.05846547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035884 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, DSX, OKCoin, Tokens.net, HitBTC and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

