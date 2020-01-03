State Street Corp Acquires 10,714 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.53% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3,512.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 251,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $1,091,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $157.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.20.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.