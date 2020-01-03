State Street Corp Acquires 149,644 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $38,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 418.0% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 28.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. Anavex Life Sciences Corp has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

