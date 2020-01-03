State Street Corp Acquires 22,281 Shares of Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.45% of Synthorx worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synthorx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Synthorx by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Synthorx by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Synthorx by 8.9% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Synthorx by 156.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THOR opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58. Synthorx Inc has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $71.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that Synthorx Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered Synthorx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

