State Street Corp Acquires 27,695 Shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.03% of Spero Therapeutics worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 30.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRO opened at $9.87 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $188.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 287.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

