State Street Corp Acquires 39,403 Shares of BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.19% of BioSig Technologies worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BioSig Technologies by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 760.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 410.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 53,696 shares during the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioSig Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of BSGM opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioSig Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BioSig Technologies Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

