State Street Corp Boosts Position in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

State Street Corp raised its position in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,739,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 19.02% of TransEnterix worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TransEnterix by 8.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransEnterix by 225.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 77,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 38.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 208,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 60,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

TransEnterix stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. TransEnterix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.