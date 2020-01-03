State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Diageo by 169.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Diageo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 48.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $166.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $137.88 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.62 and its 200 day moving average is $165.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Societe Generale lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

