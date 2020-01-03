State Street Corp Buys 67,628 Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.37% of Calithera Biosciences worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 175,625 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 32.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 515,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 8.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,598,977 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,157,340.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 88,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $379,487.90. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,404,157 shares of company stock worth $13,700,668. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CALA opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CALA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

