State Street Corp Buys 92,069 Shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,069 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.28% of Altus Midstream worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Altus Midstream by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Altus Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Altus Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altus Midstream from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ALTM opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter.

