State Street Corp Grows Position in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of ANGI Homeservices worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 999.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,720 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 71.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after purchasing an additional 976,000 shares during the period. Incline Global Management LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,446,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,410,000. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

ANGI opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 294,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.65. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,798.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,587,858 shares of company stock worth $10,743,085. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ANGI. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

