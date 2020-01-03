State Street Corp Grows Stake in ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,285,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,843 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.87% of ConforMIS worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ConforMIS in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConforMIS in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

CFMS stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. ConforMIS Inc has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.29.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConforMIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.