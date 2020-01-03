State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Replimune Group worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 733,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 728,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 186,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

REPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

REPL stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $469.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Replimune Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 14,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhodes purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,335,000 shares of company stock worth $18,016,500 and sold 150,000 shares worth $2,543,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.