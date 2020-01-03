State Street Corp Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,578 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.98% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 243.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 1,449,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,734,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 125,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 75,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GALT opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.98. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $63,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

