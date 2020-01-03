State Street Corp Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.00% of Fluent worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fluent by 186.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 509,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fluent by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 524,296 shares during the period. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 16,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $35,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,246,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,265.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Matthew Conlin bought 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $31,666.32. Insiders have bought a total of 84,033 shares of company stock worth $165,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.97. Fluent Inc has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluent Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

