State Street Corp Has $2.15 Million Holdings in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)

State Street Corp increased its stake in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.17% of GreenSky worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,284,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GreenSky by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,092,000 after buying an additional 161,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GreenSky by 1,418.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after buying an additional 1,885,223 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP raised its position in GreenSky by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in GreenSky by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,270,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 517,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

GreenSky stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. GreenSky Inc has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.19.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The firm had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GreenSky Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

