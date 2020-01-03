State Street Corp Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148,356 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tenaris by 94.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Tenaris by 9.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

TS opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. Tenaris SA has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

