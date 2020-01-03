State Street Corp Has $2.40 Million Position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.14% of Uniqure worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniqure during the third quarter worth about $12,416,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,121,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniqure alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 9,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $583,609.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,716.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $298,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,663.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.23.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Uniqure NV has a 52 week low of $26.94 and a 52 week high of $82.49.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. Analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.