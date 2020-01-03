State Street Corp Has $2.42 Million Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.63% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 121.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 72.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 59.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

GNK opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.38%.

In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.