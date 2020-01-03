State Street Corp Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 1,033.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,934 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.69% of Tcr2 Therapeutics worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $349,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 139,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $2,470,805.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,823. 39.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

