State Street Corp Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.17% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2,277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

MPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

NASDAQ MPB opened at $28.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.77 million during the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Equities analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

