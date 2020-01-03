State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,375 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.82% of Seres Therapeutics worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,889 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after buying an additional 2,818,889 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $8,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 122,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 128.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 1,159,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

