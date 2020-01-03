State Street Corp Invests $2.16 Million in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 144,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Stars Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stars Group during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stars Group alerts:

TSG stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.62. Stars Group Inc has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stars Group Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSG. Barclays cut Stars Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Desjardins lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.37.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.