State Street Corp Invests $2.19 Million in ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 113,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.26% of ProSight Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000.

Shares of ProSight Global stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77. ProSight Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

