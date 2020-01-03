Stealth Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $8,568.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004148 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001214 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009181 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00053385 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,336,953 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

