Stealth (XST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,457.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $4,457.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0642 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004465 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001233 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009396 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00051523 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,343,094 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

