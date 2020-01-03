Steem Dollars (SBD) Hits Market Cap of $4.37 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00008119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $12,285.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,321.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.80 or 0.03015425 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00588250 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,348,740 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Poloniex, GOPAX, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

