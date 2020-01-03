Sterling Bancorp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.38. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

