Stillwater Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,165 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 8.3% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $21,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,331,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,832,000 after buying an additional 643,448 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,054,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,764,000 after buying an additional 438,313 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,916,000 after buying an additional 355,164 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,446,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,168,000 after buying an additional 225,872 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,637. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

